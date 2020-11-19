This Week’s Comings and Goings

Choice Hotels has named three new leaders to its executive teams: Neerav Dudhwala is the head of the Ascend Collection brand, Jonathan Mills has been named CEO for Choice Hotels Europe, and Olivier Macpherson has been named regional finance director for Choice Hotels Europe.

Tanya Pierson has been promoted to senior managing director for HVS. Pierson’s career has spanned 25 years, and she has worked in many hospitality divisions including appraisals, portfolio valuations, and feasibility studies. Pierson has worked for hotels and resorts in almost every U.S. state.

The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Mich., a Pivot Hotels & Resorts property, has named Dana Orlando vice president of sales and marketing, and she will create and implement strategies that target future and repeat business. Before this position, she was opening general manager for Hotel Distil, an Autograph Collection hotel, in Louisville, Ky.

Advertisement

Colin Perry is general manager for The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, where he is responsible for guest operations, employee engagement, and talent development. Perry was most recently general manager of Hotel Saskatchewan, an Autograph Collection hotel, where he led a rebranding of the property.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley has named Kris Furniss managing food and beverage director. During his career, Furniss has worked as the chief executive officer for Caviar & Bananas and senior manager for Dean & Deluca. He also started The Furniss Group in 2018.

Afsi Bird has been named vice president of hotel operations for the resort’s expansion for San Manuel Casino in Highland, Calif. Bird’s responsibilities include ensuring guest standards and monitoring guest experiences, as well as finding talent for the property and providing expertise for service standards.

Volara is welcoming Sarah Kozlowski as an account executive where she will work in communications and relations for the company. Before Volara, Kozlowski was a senior account manager for InnSpire, where she worked for hotels in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Johanna Mattson is the new CEO of Nordaq Group, where she will grow the business in various market segments. Before joining the company, Mattson was a sales director of Salesforce, working in the Nordic region. Mattson is succeeding Pär Hallberg, who is transitioning to the company’s board of directors.

Along with its acquisition of ProfitSword, ASG announced shifts in leadership positions. From ProfitSword, President Maureen Allen, Chief Process and Innovation officer Brian Treadwell, and Chief Operations Officer John Crutchfield will remain in their positions. Rob Ryan from ASG is joining ProfitSword as chief revenue officer and Ali Jenab from Alpine Investor is executive chairman.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE