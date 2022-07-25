Hilton Releases Global Brand Platform Advertising Campaign

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton released its first global brand platform that identifies what has been missing from hotel marketing—the hotel stay. ”Hilton. For the Stay” places the hotel front and center, elevating the role and importance of the stay.

Hilton is debuting “It Matters Where You Stay,” a new advertising campaign to introduce the platform, using humor to push against some of the common but unspoken pitfalls of travel, poking fun at what can go wrong when booking or on a trip. The campaign also has Paris Hilton, who grew up living in and staying in numerous Hilton hotels across the world, which gave her exposure to the hotel business early on. In addition to Paris, actor Catherine O’Hara lends her voice to the campaign, with TV commercials first airing in the United States on July 25 and audio rolling out shortly thereafter.

“Today, as we make company history with Hilton’s first brand platform, we’re reminding guests that at the heart of a great trip is a great stay and that it’s just different when that stay is with Hilton,” said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer, Hilton. “As we enter this next era of travel, it has never been more important to consider where you stay—and Hilton is uniquely committed to making sure your stay is everything you need it to be.”

Hilton and TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, Hilton’s agency since 2017, used TBWA’s Disruption methodology to architect the vision, born from the insight the hospitality industry has become almost entirely focused on the destination, not the stay itself. Consumer research uncovered that “the Stay,” and being cared for, are the crucial elements that can make or break any trip. So, Hilton is doubling down on its brand platform to prove to its guests that “it matters where you stay.” The platform will permeate nearly every consumer touchpoint, from broad-reaching consumer advertising through the travel planning process and the guests’ stay with Hilton, as well as post-stay.

“With ‘Hilton. For the Stay,’ we are more fully connecting our external customer marketing to our purpose—staking our rightful claim that Hilton owns the Stay,” said Weinstein. “The idea of the Stay was incredibly natural to Hilton, and yet no one else was talking about it. As others tout the generic virtues of travel, minimize the role of the hotel and the hotel team members, and romanticize the destination, through our platform and the campaign it inspires, we’re reminding travelers that ‘It Matters Where You Stay’ and boldly affirming ‘Hilton. For the Stay.’”

The advertising creative has a relatable tone in which Hilton breaks from the formulaic approach, highlighting Hilton’s offers—from service and pet-friendly travel to the choices available in the Hilton Honors app to skip the front desk and personalize a stay, to Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton and more.

In one of the featured TV spots, “Haunted,” the brand pokes fun at what can go wrong when booking a vacation rental—depicting a family showing up to a hilariously creepy property that wasn’t exactly as advertised. “Confirmed Together” zeroes in on a Hilton offer that addresses a pain point of family travel, and the importance of securing connected rooms at the time of booking. And in “Extra Storage,” Paris Hilton has a solution for her extra luggage.

The campaign includes television, audio, social media, print, and out of home, spanning 13 commercials and social executions. It will launch first in the United States followed closely by the United Kingdom and select Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets. Hilton tapped a creative team to bring this global campaign to life, including commercial director Matt Aselton of Arts & Sciences.

To extend the brand platform, Hilton will lean into social media, experiential, and influencers. Across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, Hilton will engage in a conversation around travel and trip disasters by helping travelers have a better stay—whether planning for a future trip or helping rescue a trip that has gone off the rails. Hilton has also partnered with familiar voices on social media to bring “Hilton. For the Stay” to life.

“In developing the campaign, we were inspired by showing the realness of travel; the tensions, the hardships, the too-high expectations. It goes against convention in the hospitality category and it’s an exciting space for the brand to own,” said Amy Ferguson, chief creative officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York.

“Hilton. For the Stay” encompasses the brand’s hospitality, from innovations such as Digital Key Share, Confirmed Connecting Rooms, early confirmation of upgraded rooms for Hilton Honors members, and service,.