Hilton and Mars Petcare Expand Partnership Across the U.S. and Canada

MCLEAN, Virginia and FRANKLIN, Tennessee—As demand for traveling with pets continues to rise, a recent survey revealed that 70 percent of U.S. adults plan to travel this summer, and more than two-thirds of U.S. pet owners cite mental health benefits like stress relief and giving a sense of security as key reasons to bring their pets along when they travel.

To address the evolving needs of travelers with cats and dogs, Hilton and Mars Petcare are expanding their partnership across Hilton’s seven pet-friendly brands—Canopy by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton. Building on their strategic partnership established in September 2021, Hilton and Mars Petcare will offer access to virtual support from the Mars Pet Expert Team (PET) during their stay via Mars PET On-Demand—an online service to answer questions related to traveling with your cat or dog—at more than 4,600 hotels in Hilton’s portfolio across the United States and Canada.

Mars PET On-Demand: Nearly 1 in 5 pet parents are worried about their pet’s health and behavior when traveling, and Mars Petcare’s latest offering can provide some peace of mind for those travelers when they’re away from home. Guests and their pets staying at Hilton’s pet-friendly brands in the United States and Canada will now have access to pet health, wellness, and behavioral support resources to answer questions related to traveling with a cat or dog. The Mars PET On-Demand service content has been curated by a team of Mars Petcare professionals, including behavior specialists from Camp Bow Wow, BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, and VCA Animal Hospitals.

Banfield Pet Hospital: Hilton guests can also use an offer from Banfield Pet Hospital with a waived enrollment fee (up to $75 value) for new customers who purchase an Optimum Wellness Plan. Banfield Optimum Wellness Plans are packages of preventive veterinary services including access to live Vet Chat advice, virtual pet care options, routinely-recommended preventive care like vaccines and physical exams, and a discount on most Banfield services and products not included in the package.

“We’re always looking to make a more welcoming world for pet parents and their pets, and the expansion of our partnership with Hilton to offer our services and expertise to guests at more than 4,600 hotels across North America is doing just that,” said Ikdeep Singh, global president, Mars Pet Nutrition. “We strive to make communities more pet-friendly so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of a life with pets, and through this breakthrough collaboration, we’re proud to continue to find ways to make those benefits conveniently accessible even while traveling.”

“With 23 million families adding pets to their homes over the last two years, this summer will be the first time many of these pets hit the road with their pet parents,” said Jessa Paschke, pet behavior consultant, Mars Pet Expert Team. “Through Mars PET On-Demand, we hope to be able to provide pet parents peace of mind through on-demand articles and one-on-one advice to make the whole travel experience, from packing to settling in at the hotel, as seamless as possible so everyone can enjoy their time away together.”

Phil Cordell, global category head, lifestyle brands, and global brand head, Canopy by Hilton, said, “Leaving a pet behind or boarding them when traveling can be stressful for both pets and their owners. Most hotels in Hilton’s pet-friendly brands welcome our guests and their furry friends, especially now when pet-friendly accommodations have become such a key factor in not only determining the destination but where to stay.”

Bill Duncan, global category head, focused service and all-suites Brands, said, “A trip is always more fun when you can travel with the whole family—pets included. Now with 5,000 pet-friendly Hilton hotels to choose from worldwide, and with more than 4,600 in the United States and Canada offering exclusive perks available through our partnership with Mars Petcare, we’re excited to provide the hospitality guests expect from Hilton in more places to make their stay feel more like home.”

Hilton’s pet-friendly hotels also offer amenities such as pet bowls and extra waste bags. Canopy by Hilton’s Paws in the Neighborhood program provides guests with dog beds, food, water bowls, and a “bark bag” filled with a toy, treats, and a guide to pet-friendly neighborhood activities. Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton team members provide local pet-friendly resources, such as where to find local dog parks, nearby 24-hour vets, pet stores, and pet-friendly restaurants.