Hilton Named the Best Workplace for Parents in 2019

Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work recently released the 2019 Best Workplace for Parents list. Four hotel companies made this year’s list, which ranked Hilton as the number-one workplace for parents for the second consecutive year. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants (20th), Marriott International (32nd), and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (40th) also ranked among the top 50 companies.

Hilton Ranked #1 Best Workplace for Parents

Hilton’s family-friendly support spans the parenthood journey with benefits including a flexible working environment, financial wellbeing tools, and parental leave, which was recently extended by two weeks, providing birth mothers with 12 weeks of paid time off, and four weeks of fully paid time off for fathers and adoptive parents.

“Our team members deliver the light and warmth of hospitality not only within our hotels and communities, but within their own families,” said Matt Schuyler, chief human resources officer at Hilton. “Our Hilton family is more impactful for the vibrant diversity of experiences, backgrounds, and viewpoints represented within our team, including our working parents, and we are proud to create a supportive environment so that all of our team members can thrive in the ways that matter most to them.”

“As a parent, one of the most important things to me is having a family-friendly work environment that offers the flexibility and balance of work and family, so I can always be there for the people in my life who depend on me most,” said Tiffany King, director of advertising and marketing, Hilton Hawaiian Village, who recently used the maternity leave policy to spend time with her newborn.

As part of its holistic approach, Hilton introduced an industry-first partnership with Milk Stork earlier this year, which enables team members to easily ship or carry breast milk home to their babies at no cost while on business travel in the United States.

Hilton also supports team members’ paths to parenthood through an adoption assistance program that offers reimbursement for expenses incurred while adopting, up to $10,000 per child.

Additional family-friendly benefits include a Parents Concierge, where expecting parents can access anything they need to know about transitioning to and from work, as well as extended bereavement leave, paid time off, and exclusive travel discounts.

Earlier this year, Hilton topped Fortune and Great Place to Work’s list for Best Companies to Work for in the United States.