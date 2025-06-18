CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the completed acquisition of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., an owner, operator, and developer of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.

This transaction includes the acquisition of 15 all-inclusive resorts previously managed and owned by Playa. Of these, eight were already represented within Hyatt’s system as Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties. As part of the transaction, Hyatt expands its all-inclusive portfolio with the addition of several resorts located in beach destinations, including Secrets La Romana and Dreams La Romana in the Dominican Republic; Dreams Rose Hall in Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Hyatt Vivid Playa del Carmen and Sunscape Cancun in Mexico.

“As we welcome Playa into the Hyatt family, we are strengthening our leadership in the all-inclusive space through a combination of new locations, capabilities, and talent,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt. “Playa’s all-inclusive management platform complements Hyatt’s global scale and brand strength, enabling us to deliver compelling experiences for guests and members while driving strong performance for owners.”

Hyatt’s all-inclusive growth journey began in collaboration with Playa in 2013 with the launch of the Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara brands and accelerated with the transformative acquisition of Apple Leisure Group in 2021. In 2024, Hyatt further expanded its portfolio through a strategic joint venture with Grupo Piñero for Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts. The acquisition of Playa solidifies Hyatt’s position as a provider of all-inclusive travel experiences.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Playa team into the Hyatt family—a move that not only strengthens our position as a global leader in all-inclusive, but also builds on our momentum in the segment,” said Javier Águila, president, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “Spending time with the Playa team over the past several months has confirmed a deep cultural alignment and shared commitment to excellence. Hyatt’s loyalty program, World of Hyatt, and all-inclusive distribution platform, which includes ALG Vacations and Unlimited Vacation Club, are complemented by Playa’s commercial capabilities, and together, we’re ready to shape the future of all-inclusive travel.”

“Playa has spent nearly two decades building a reputation for delivering outstanding all-inclusive experiences,” said Bruce Wardinski, departing chairman and CEO, Playa Hotels & Resorts. “This acquisition is a natural evolution of our longstanding relationship with Hyatt, and we’re confident these outstanding resorts will continue to flourish under its leadership.”

Hyatt intends to provide additional financial information about the transaction during the second quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

In connection with the transaction, BDT & MSD Partners served as lead financial advisor to Hyatt, with Berkadia serving as Hyatt’s real estate advisor. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as Hyatt’s legal advisor.