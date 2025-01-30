MCLEAN, Virginia—From the rise of a work-from-anywhere culture to an increased demand for incentive and group travel, the last few years have transformed how the world conducts business, giving rise to a new generation settling into the workforce that is changing the future of work and in-person connections. To respond to that transformation and offer solutions for eventgoers and planners alike, Hilton launched an initiative called “World’s Most Welcoming Events.” Hilton released a section of the 2025 Trends Report—The Meetings Maximizer: The Next Generation of Meetings & Events.

“At Hilton, we strive to meet the evolving needs of both event planners and attendees to provide a truly innovative event experience,” said Chris Silcock, president, global brands and commercial services, Hilton. “‘World’s Most Welcoming Events’ is intended to set a new standard of hospitality by supporting our customers with the right insights and tools to encourage meaningful moments of connection.”

From the Gen Z employee taking on their first full-time job to the Gen X senior leader who has attended meetings and events for their entire career, report findings from a U.S. survey of more than 1,000 adults planning to attend an in-person work meeting or event over the next two years uncovered trends for the meetings and events experience:

Event Prep

Attendees feel more welcomed at in-person meetings and events when they receive an agenda in advance (71 percent), receive a greeting as they enter the event (61 percent), and have the ability to text a number to have their questions answered (59%).

With 47 percent feeling anxious about joining a group of people already in conversation and 45 percent fearing that they will end up in a controversial conversation, simple preparations can help ease anxieties and promote positive personal branding and the confidence of eventgoers. For instance, 54 percent of eventgoers report feeling more comfortable having icebreaker questions to help start conversations.

Stress-Free Meetings

Having food menus sent in advance (60 percent), non-alcoholic drink options (52 percent), and food options for people with allergies (52 percent) can reduce meal-time anxieties.

Seventy-nine percent of Gen Z report feeling at least a little anxious about not having the right attire when attending a work event. Sharing suggested attire guidelines allows meeting goers (67 percent) to feel more prepared at in-person events.

Silent Meeting Time

Seventy-eight percent of respondents agree that sometimes when they are at a work event, they need a break or time to themselves. Having dedicated quiet areas to work or check work emails allows attendees (65 percent) to feel more comfortable at in-person events.

Having smaller meetings instead of large ones enables attendees (62 percent) to feel more at ease speaking at in-person events.

Group Travel

Seventy-one percent agree that they have met someone at a work event who has helped them further their career.

Attendees prefer to go to meetings or events if they are with somebody they know (82 percent), sticking to a small group of attendees to spend time with at an event. According to Hilton’s 2025 Trends Report, nearly 30 percent of global travelers (29 percent) often travel with “Frolleagues,” friends who are also colleagues, on leisure trips.

“The power of in-person gatherings and face-to-face interactions is endless from strengthening workplace culture and building greater team trust to ultimately driving business results,” said Frank Passanante, senior vice president, global head of sales and HRCC, Hilton. “Understanding the changing needs of customers and attendees and acting quickly to evolve and innovate is pivotal to propelling our industry forward.”