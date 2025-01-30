This Week’s Comings & Goings

Sage Hospitality Group announced the promotion of Dean Stambules to chief investment officer. Read more.

Mike Deitemeyer joined Rockbridge as executive vice president of Rockbridge Holdings and president of its development company. Read more.

RobertDouglas announced the promotion of Andrew Heilmann as manager director and Max Chipouras as vice president. Heilmann, previously a senior vice president, and Chipouras, previously a senior associate, are both based in the firm’s New York office.

Pacifica Hotels announced the appointment of Michael J. Vaughn as corporate executive chef. With over 20 years of experience, Vaughn has helped multiple corporate executive chef roles. In this position, he will oversee all culinary operations across Pacifica Hotels’ portfolio.

Horwath HTL announced Bryan Younge joined the firm as managing partner, practice leader—valuation advisory, Americas. In his new role, Younge will oversee the firm’s advisory services across the Americas.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley announced Veronica Moretti as general manager. Moretti most recently served as general manager of the Solaris Residences and director of operations – Vail division for East West Hospitality.

The Dagny Boston announced the appointment of Ersela Muka-Ylli as general manager. Muka-Ylli will oversee operations, sales, and marketing, as well as outreach. Muka-Ylli has held several roles since arriving at the property in 2020.

Nicholas Abruscato has been appointed general manager of The Industrialist Hotel, Autograph Collection. Abruscato joins the property from Sandals Resorts International, Nassau, Bahamas, where he rose from food and beverage director to hotel manager.

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront announced the promotion of Josh Hoce to director of group sales. In his new role, Hoce will focus on securing large group bookings while mentoring his team and driving business strategies.

La Bahia Hotel & Spa announced the appointment of Abel Barrera as director of sales and marketing. Barrera joins the hotel with a background across multiple San Francisco properties, most recently serving as director of sales and marketing curation for the pre-opening team of LUMA Hotel San Francisco.

THesis Hotel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced the appointment of Felice Kreitman as director of sales and marketing. Kreitman will oversee all sales and marketing efforts for the 245-room hotel.

Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Lisa Luna as managing director. Luna started at the Omni Ranch Las Palmas Resort & Spa in 2015, where he started as a marketing manager and rose to senior marketing manager.

Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Resort announced the appointment of Daniel Lugo as head chef. In this role, Lugo will lead the culinary vision and operations of the resort’s signature restaurant, Trova, and launch a new menu concept in 2025.

SkyBeach Hotel & Marina announced the appointment of Tom Legg as executive chef. Legg has 20 years of experience. In this position, Legg will lead the resort’s food and beverage outlets, including its SkyBar + Grill.

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa appointed Frederic Calvez to the position of food and beverage director. In his new role, Calvez will direct management operations of the resort’s seven dining outlets.

Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Céline McArthur as public relations and communications manager, official slopeside storyteller of the Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa and Bretton Woods Ski Area.

Grand Hyatt Vail announced the appointments of two hospitality professionals: Fernando Santana as managing director and Michael Scott as hotel manager of food and beverage operations.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country shared Molly Horton’s promotion to director of group sales. Horton was previously associate director of group sales. In addition, the property welcomed Kaiti Tyler as associate director of sales.

Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort, named three appointments to the property’s culinary leadership team: Robert Sulatycky as culinary director, Joaquin Torres as director of wine, and Fatima Fierro as director of food and beverage.