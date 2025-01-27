MCLEAN, Virginia—In a year when Hilton announced new partnerships and acquisitions and developed hotels worldwide, the company set records for growth. Hilton added 973 hotels and nearly 100,000 rooms in 2024, the single biggest increase in rooms in Hilton’s more than 100-year history, achieving net unit growth of 7.3 percent.

Hilton also strengthened its development pipeline, signing more than 1,430 hotels representing 154,000 rooms in 2024. The company’s pipeline now stands at roughly 3,600 hotels totaling more than 498,500 rooms, a year-over-year increase of 8 percent in pipeline rooms.

In 2024, construction started on 88,500 rooms, excluding acquisitions and partnerships, the highest level of construction starts in Hilton’s history. Hilton continues to have more new rooms under construction with approximately one in every five hotel rooms under construction globally slated to join the company’s portfolio.

“We’re incredibly proud of our growth last year, driven by the performance of our brands and our team’s commitment to delivering the very best stays for our guests and impressive returns for owners,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. “Given the strength of our commercial engines, family of brands, and global network, we continue to feel good about our growth this year. Our development pipeline and construction starts are strengthening around the world, and demand for travel remains strong, leading to increased confidence in our expectations for net unit growth of 6-7 percent in 2025.”

Hilton’s growth has been supported by a number of global milestones:

Lifestyle brands Graduate by Hilton and NoMad joined Hilton’s portfolio in the spring of 2024, expanding Hilton’s development opportunities in university communities and growing markets around the world.

The launch of an exclusive partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) added hundreds of independent hotels to Hilton’s luxury portfolio, which continues to be anchored by the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Signia by Hilton brands. With more than 500 hotels worldwide, Hilton’s luxury portfolio has additional marquee openings slated for this year including Waldorf Astoria New York, Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan, Waldorf Astoria Osaka, Waldorf Astoria Morocco Rabat Sale, Conrad Hamburg, Conrad Athens, and Signia by Hilton Amman.

Spark by Hilton opened its first hotel in September 2023 and has now surpassed 100 trading hotels, including locations in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Austria, with plans to further expand the brand in new markets around the world.

Long-stay brand LivSmart Studios by Hilton, launched in 2024, expects to open its first hotel this summer in Kokomo, Indiana, with hundreds more in various stages of negotiation.

“Our diversified and strategic approach to development continues to generate robust growth, bringing us closer to our goal of serving any guest, for any stay occasion, anywhere in the world,” said Kevin Jacobs, CFO and president, global development, Hilton. “Signings and construction starts increased meaningfully in 2024, giving us great momentum heading into the new year. With approximately half a million rooms in our development pipeline, coupled with favorable supply and demand fundamentals more broadly and a growing global middle class, we’re confident in our ability to deliver sustained growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Hilton has more than 8,400 properties trading worldwide. The company debuted its brands in several new markets in 2024, including Paraguay, Nepal, and Bonaire, bringing the total number of countries and territories where Hilton operates to 140. Hilton also welcomed more than 224 million guests to its properties last year, more than any year in its history.