NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of 11 new member properties to its global portfolio between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024. Ranging from a restored property set in Santiago’s historic center to an Austrian alpine location, each of these properties offers guest experiences designed for travelers as they embark on adventures across the world in 2025.
“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional properties to our global portfolio of luxury independent hotels, as part of our largest year of growth since 2019,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO, Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Each new member delivers an unparalleled travel experience that celebrates the essence of its location and allows us to connect discerning travelers with distinctive hotels that offer unforgettable stays in some of the world’s most inspiring destinations.”
Some of the properties include:
- Gamboa Rainforest Reserve, Lifestyle Collection, Gamboa, Panama
- Hotel Magnolia, L.V.X. Collection, Santiago, Chile
- Aurika Udaipur – Luxury by Lemon Tree Hotels, Lifestyle Collection, Udaipur, India
- Hotel Kitzhof – Mountain Design Resort, L.V.X. Collection, Kitzbühel, Austria
- César Lanzarote, L.V.X Collection, La Asomada-Lanzarote, Spain
- Appenzeller Huus – Huus Loewen, Lifestyle Collection, Gonten, Switzerland
- Aurika Mumbai International Airport, Lifestyle Collection, Mumbai, India
- Das Achental, L.V.X Collection, Grassau, Germany
- Hotel Las Islas, L.V.X. Collection, Cartagena, Colombia
- L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, Legend Collection, Beverly Hills, California
Many of the new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards.