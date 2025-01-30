NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of 11 new member properties to its global portfolio between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024. Ranging from a restored property set in Santiago’s historic center to an Austrian alpine location, each of these properties offers guest experiences designed for travelers as they embark on adventures across the world in 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional properties to our global portfolio of luxury independent hotels, as part of our largest year of growth since 2019,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO, Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Each new member delivers an unparalleled travel experience that celebrates the essence of its location and allows us to connect discerning travelers with distinctive hotels that offer unforgettable stays in some of the world’s most inspiring destinations.”

Some of the properties include:

Gamboa Rainforest Reserve, Lifestyle Collection, Gamboa, Panama

Hotel Magnolia, L.V.X. Collection, Santiago, Chile

Aurika Udaipur – Luxury by Lemon Tree Hotels, Lifestyle Collection, Udaipur, India

Hotel Kitzhof – Mountain Design Resort, L.V.X. Collection, Kitzbühel, Austria

César Lanzarote, L.V.X Collection, La Asomada-Lanzarote, Spain

Appenzeller Huus – Huus Loewen, Lifestyle Collection, Gonten, Switzerland

Aurika Mumbai International Airport, Lifestyle Collection, Mumbai, India

Das Achental, L.V.X Collection, Grassau, Germany

Hotel Las Islas, L.V.X. Collection, Cartagena, Colombia

L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, Legend Collection, Beverly Hills, California

Many of the new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards.