Hilton Launches New Employer Brand Campaign

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced the launch of a new employer brand campaign as the company continues hiring in a period of post-pandemic growth. Building on its recent enterprise-wide “Hilton. For the Stay” platform, the “Every Job Makes the Stay” campaign will bring a new perspective to hotel employee marketing by shining a light on the Hilton team members who make the stay, showing the jobs, the people, and the impact that hospitality jobs offer.

“What makes Hilton such an amazing place to work is the passion and dedication of our people, and we’re continuing to build on that through our new ‘Every Job Makes the Stay’ campaign,” said Laura Fuentes, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Hilton. “We chose to make team members the stars of this campaign because who better than them to speak authentically about what it’s like to work at Hilton. They are the heart of our business and the best ambassadors to help us find talent for our growing teams.”

The employer brand campaign aims to disrupt thinking about what it means to work in hospitality by showing joy, purpose, and career growth. Built as an extension of “Hilton. For The Stay,” the campaign targets labor challenges and recruiting needs by calling attention to the career growth possibilities that exist within Hilton.

The inspiration for this campaign came from the people it features: Hilton team members. The campaign shows what team members love about jobs and the sense of pride not just in what they do, but how they do it. When asked about their roles, team members described what they do as much more than their front-line job titles. They saw themselves as Magic Makers, Chief Welcome Officers, and Ultimate Stay Creators, and they work in a culture where they can bring their whole selves to work every day with flexibility that allows them to pursue their passions and grow their careers.