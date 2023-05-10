FLOWOOD, Mississippi—Officials of MMI Hotel Group (MMI) announced the company has assumed management of the Cambria Suites in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

This 127-room Cambria Suites joins a portfolio of properties that are managed and/or owned by MMI, including The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia; Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida; and The James Madison Inn boutique hotel in Madison, Georgia.

“MMI Hotel Group has the skillset to customize marketing efforts and F&B offerings for the quickly growing category of lifestyle-focused, franchised hotels,” said Andrew Pace, managing director of acquisitions and strategic partnership, MMI. “These hotels are developed to be different than the prototypical flags which the hotel industry has built up over 40 years—they need to be operated differently, too. Our guests expect an alternative and individualized experience which we deliver at our lifestyle-centric hotels. The franchisors have begun to recognize this trend with the rollout of many new soft brands and lifestyle brands. Choice recognized this trend many years ago and has carved out an upscale and unique experience with Cambria Suites.”

Located 10 minutes from the roller coasters of Carowinds Amusement Park, the 127-room hotel is a short drive from downtown Charlotte and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Hotel amenities include a seasonal outdoor pool, complimentary WiFi, a fitness center, and 1,350 square feet of meeting and event space. Guests also may enjoy dining at the Foxhole Bar & Restaurant, providing a selection of southern fare paired with local craft beer, cocktails, and wines. Rooms and suites include bedding, hardwood floors, and a walk-in shower, as well as USB chargers.

“We plan to double our portfolio of unique hotels within the next two years with a mix of company-owned, partnered, and third-party managed lifestyle, soft branded, boutique hotels, and independent resorts,” said Micajah Sturdivant, CEO, MMI. “The hotel industry has demonstrated that these hotels require creative and savvy marketing, unique conceptualizing of food and beverage offerings, and experienced leadership that understands the target demographic which they are attracting and serving. MMI is striving to be an obvious choice for hotel owners who are seeking professional third-party management of their existing or future unique hotel.”