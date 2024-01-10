ROCHESTER, New York—Essex Hotel Management, LLC has retained the management contract for the Fairfield Inn & Suites Geneva Finger Lakes in Geneva, New York, following the property’s acquisition by Frontier Group of Companies.

Essex Hotel Management was part of the development and ownership team that built the Fairfield Inn & Suites Geneva Finger Lakes and has managed the hotel since its opening in 2016. When the original owners decided to sell the property, Essex connected them with Frontier Group of Companies.

“We knew that Frontier Group of Companies was exploring acquisition opportunities, so it was natural to make that introduction,” said Barbara Purvis, president of Essex Hotel Management.

The 84-key Fairfield Inn & Suites Geneva Finger Lakes has an indoor pool, fitness center, and breakfast. The property is in the City of Geneva, which sits along the northern shoreline of Seneca Lake, one of the largest Finger Lakes in upstate New York. The Finger Lakes region is known for its wineries, craft breweries, distilleries, and hard cider producers, as well as a leisure destination for boating, fishing, and scenic hiking. The City of Geneva has a culinary scene and is home to Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

“We are thrilled to partner with Frontier Group of Companies to continue to manage the Fairfield Inn & Suites Geneva Finger Lakes,” Purvis said. “Our extensive experience with the property and the surrounding market will help ensure its ongoing success.”

Frontier Group of Companies has already begun planning for enhancements in the property, including a complete refresh renovation in late 2024 that will update the hotel’s public spaces and guestrooms.

“Having an operator already in place and knowledgeable in the market ensures a smooth transition from one owner to the next,” said Christopher P. Wietig, director of business development for Frontier Group of Companies. “We’re pleased with the value Essex has brought and look forward to continuing and building the relationship.”