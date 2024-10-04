WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Sept. 28, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

September 22-28, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 68.4 percent (up 2.6 percent)

ADR: $170.24 (up 7.5 percent)

RevPAR: $116.50 (up 10.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City saw the highest year-over-year increases in each of the key performance metrics: occupancy (up 11.4 percent to 93.2 percent), ADR (up 52.8 percent to $523.69) and RevPAR (up 70.1 percent to $488.32). The market’s performance was driven by the United Nations General Assembly.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in San Francisco (down 17.6 percent to $177.81) and Nashville (down 5.5 percent to $136.06).

Data processed in the coming weeks will show the larger impact of Hurricane Helene on markets in the southeast.