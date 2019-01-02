Four Sustainable Practices for Hotel Fitness Centers

Travel and tourism is one of the world’s fastest-growing industries, with hotel bookings hitting nearly $1.6 trillion in 2017. However, with that growth comes competition. Whether a boutique or a branded property, hotel owners are aiming to stand out and attract guests to their properties. Because of this heightened competition, it is crucial to provide guests with an experience as opposed to just an ordinary stay. An attainable and unique way to do this is by incorporating sustainable practices throughout the hotel. Eco-friendly initiatives can easily be implemented and can make a big difference by attracting new clientele and saving operational costs.

According to the Cornell Center for Hospitality Research, millennials are expected to represent 50 percent of all travelers to the United States by 2025. Since this generation grew up in a world where green initiatives became an important part of their lives, they are drawn towards businesses with similar beliefs. A recent Nielsen global study found that millennials continue to be the most willing demographic to pay extra for sustainable offerings. Since on-property fitness centers consume a lot of energy and are a hot spot for travelers, it is a great place to start implementing these practices.

To successfully “go green” in on-site fitness centers, it is best to start with smaller initiatives and gradually invest in more long-term goals. Below are several measures to take when converting to a sustainable fitness center.