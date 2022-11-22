Fortis Expands Tech Solutions by Acquiring Payment Logistics

NOVI, Michigan—Fortis announced the company is expanding its technology solutions by acquiring Payment Logistics, a payment technology company based in La Jolla, California. Payment Logistics brings embedded payment partnerships and solutions, as well as an experienced team to the Fortis family.

Founded in 2003 to provide reliable and secure payment technologies, Payment Logistics has partnerships that process a volume of transactions across businesses on an annual basis. The team has created partnerships with developers, software providers, and value-added resellers (VARs) to overcome payment integration challenges and deliver strategies that maximize the return on investment in commerce solutions. Payment Logistics founder, Dustin Niglio, will continue to lead the La Jolla team as part of the Fortis family.

“We started Payment Logistics 19 years ago with a vision to provide the technology retail and hospitality businesses need for a rapidly evolving electronic payment processing industry,” Niglio said. “Fortis is growing quickly and investing in innovation, so joining the Fortis team is the logical next step toward realizing our founding vision. I look forward to working with the combined team to accelerate transformation across the market.”

The teams will work to unify the two platforms, expanding offerings for all clients and partners while continuing to deliver segment-specific experiences, further solidifying Fortis’ position in embedded payments for software providers in North America. As part of Fortis, the La Jolla-based team will continue to offer payment solutions tailored to the retail and hospitality markets with the power of Fortis’ enablement, payment facilitation, and engagement engine.

“Dustin and his team are one of the most innovative groups we’ve worked with to date, and we’re excited about what we can do as a combined force,” said Fortis CEO Greg Cohen. “The amazing relationships, unparalleled technologies, and creative innovations the Payment Logistics team has built are a win for all of us. This acquisition strengthens our existing tools and infrastructure at Fortis, enabling us to amplify our tech stack for software partners and extend our suite of popular integrations for businesses. Additionally, it improves our ability to enhance the merchant and customer experience with embedded payments.”

This latest acquisition will provide all of Fortis’ partners and clients with an array of embedded payment options. Leonis Partners, an advisory firm with expertise in guiding entrepreneur-led technology firms, served as a strategic advisor to Payment Logistics for the transaction. Fortis partnered with Morgan Lewis for legal advisement.