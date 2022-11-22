The Elser Hotel & Residences Opens

MIAMI, Florida—Local dignitaries and hospitality professionals gathered in Downtown Miami to celebrate the official opening of The Elser Hotel & Residences. The event was officiated by Highgate, the hotel’s management company, alongside national developer PMG, real estate private equity firm Greybrook, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Government Liaison Tomas Alcala.

“The opening of The Elser Hotel will be a special addition to the vibrant hospitality scene here in Miami,” said Jeff Toscano, executive vice president of luxury and lifestyle hotels at Highgate. “Designed for short-term and long-term stays, The Elser hopes to set a new gold standard for guests looking to find a home in the heart of the electric downtown neighborhood and experience everything that makes Miami a world-class destination.”

The 49-story tower has 646 rooms that combine both hotel rooms and residences, ranging from studios to three-bedroom suites. The Elser provides its guest with programming, including personal training in the two-story, 10,200-square-foot fitness center and weekend entertainment on the 19,000-square-foot sun deck, which includes eight electric grills, a pool deck, bar, an outdoor pool on the 10th floor, and an event lawn.