Cloudbeds to Show New Platform Layer at Upcoming Conference

SAN DIEGO, California—Cloudbeds will unveil its Cloudbeds Intelligence offering at its upcoming Passport User Conference on October 23, 2024. Cloudbeds Intelligence, an AI and machine learning layer built into the platform, is designed for all functionalities of the hospitality management system and to break down departmental silos.

The platform layer implements causal AI using datasets within the Cloudbeds platform and from partner data, which will allow hoteliers to better understand and forecast property performance and take actionable steps to boost revenue, optimize time and costs, and improve the guest experience. Cloudbeds Intelligence allows for data-driven decision-making for hoteliers across every area of their business.

Adam Harris, co-founder and CEO of Cloudbeds, said, “At our Passport User Conference next month we’ll show the industry how AI and machine learning are moving from buzzwords to the backbone of smart decision-making in hospitality. Cloudbeds Intelligence will become the new, revolutionary ‘brain’ of our platform, tearing down those age-old silos and giving hoteliers a unified view of their property’s revenue and operations. We can’t wait to showcase how decision intelligence will help hoteliers boost profitability in ways they’ve never imagined.”

The virtual conference’s product keynote will highlight capabilities powered by Cloudbeds Intelligence and demonstrate how the layer will enhance the platform’s functionalities across hotel revenue management, marketing, guest personalization, and operations.