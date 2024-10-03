BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch announced a new partnership with Cobblestone Hotels, which has over 160 properties across 29 states. Stayntouch deployed its cloud-based PMS across Cobblestone’s portfolio by leveraging advanced automation technology. Founded in 2008, Cobblestone Hotels focuses on providing upper-midscale hotel accommodations to smaller communities. By partnering with Stayntouch, Cobblestone Hotels have:

A cloud-based PMS with reliable performance and 100-percent uptime, streamlining operations and deployment across multiple properties. It has a comprehensive feature set, multi-property functionality, the ability to enhance operations by 70 percent, and features that are designed to expedite new property setups with template configurations.

A multi-property management system designed for large portfolios, offering centralized control and chain-wide standardization.

An integrated Rate Strategy module that automates revenue and occupancy optimization, using built-in AI to streamline operations. It eliminates the need for manual oversight or external tools.

A suite of Stayntouch products to grow their operations, drive revenue, and ensure tech scalability.

Josie Kilgore, brand president of Cobblestone Hotels, said, “We chose Stayntouch for their outstanding customer support and dedicated team members, who remain consistently available—a quality we truly value. Their cloud PMS is incredibly intuitive and comprehensive and they’ve shown great flexibility in developing new features tailored to our needs. Stayntouch’s multi-property features and wide range of integrations give us the confidence to expand our tech strategy and roll out new technologies across our portfolio.”

Jacob Messina, CEO of Stayntouch, said, “We’re excited to announce our partnership with Cobblestone Hotels and are proud to have their portfolio live with our cloud PMS in record time. We look forward to growing together as they continue to expand rapidly. At Stayntouch, we understand the unique challenges faced by hotel chains like Cobblestone, which is why we’ve tailored our solutions to meet their specific needs. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also drive incremental revenue for owners and operators.”