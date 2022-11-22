ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville, North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will have 115 guestrooms, the brand’s Bar Moxy and lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual-brand offering. Although the hotels will have separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities including the pool deck, fitness center, and meeting space.

McKibbon Equities, a newly created company responsible for new development and asset management of McKibbon-owned properties led by President J.B. McKibbon, is developing the hotel with the development arm, McKibbon Places, overseeing construction and design as project manager. Winford Lindsey is serving as the architect with Kellogg & Kimsey serving as general contractor and Seattle-based hospitality design firm, The Society, handling all interior design. McKibbon’s management arm, McKibbon Hospitality will be charged with operating the hotel and establishing the property’s leadership team upon opening.

“We believe that the Moxy brand will be a great fit for the creative and eclectic spirit of Asheville and are excited to start making progress on the hotel and its independent rooftop bar and restaurant,” said J.B. McKibbon. “This project has been a long-time coming and will round out our suite of Asheville hotels, creating new jobs and inviting spaces for visitors and locals alike to enjoy.”

Setting the tone, guests can have a complimentary cocktail, mocktail, or coffee along with their room key upon check-in at the bar. The brand has spaces and programming, creating a guest experience for the property; all of Moxy Asheville’s public spaces and guestrooms will be customized and non-prototypical.

McKibbon is committed to giving back and providing public benefits through this hotel project with financial contributions to the city, integration of artwork from local and regional artists throughout the space in accordance with its Local Art Program, and a continued culture of community service.