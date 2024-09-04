IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts Selects IDeaS G3 RMS

CLC Santa Cruz

LONDON—IDeaS announced IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts has selected IDeaS G3 RMS to automate revenue management and optimize its pricing strategies across its portfolio of luxury resorts.

IDILIQ Group designs, develops, and manages residences in destinations in Europe and the United States. The Spanish division of IDILIQ operates five luxury resorts across the country, with a total of 900 rooms. Previously, IDILIQ relied on manual revenue management using generic spreadsheet software. The implementation of IDeaS G3 RMS across its Spanish portfolio introduces a solution that empowers a more actionable strategy across its organization’s commercial team through an integration with their properties’ Central Reservation System (CRS).

Sinc implementing IDeaS G3 RMS, IQILIQ hotels have experienced:

The requirement for manual data entry to gaininsights and guide data-driven pricing strategies has been removed.

IDeaS G3 RMS analyzes external market and property data to optimize room type and class pricing.

The ‘What-If’ analysis tool allows IDILIQ to visualize potential outcomes to ensure the team makes the most profitable changes.

Establishes automatic discounting rules, freeing up staff to focus on strategic initiatives that enhance the guest experience.

IDILIQ’s new level of forecasting and pricing distribution power provides insight into revenue strategies while avoiding manual data entry errors. Rate shopping and analytics, continuous room pricing and optimization, and What-If analysis save the team time while optimizing room type and room class bookings.

Advertisement

IDILIQ will also be able to take advantage of Additional Priceable Product functionalities within the G3 solution, which gives managers the power to program criteria for rules-based automatic discounting.

Alex Cibelli, head of commercial at IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts said, “Automating our revenue management systems has been a game-changer. As soon as the solution was set up, we were able to leave it to do its job without constantly adjusting it, making it easy to adopt. The Group Evaluation Tool module has been extremely useful to our teams in Spain and has given operators crucial insights into how to optimize the acceptance and pricing of group bookings. With the head office in the UK and offices in Spain, IDLIQ required a solution that works across a centralized team, while also giving access to the sub-regional offices. Using IDeaS GM3 gives general managers oversight of the revenue management process without continual interaction with the RM team.”

Michael McCartan, area vice president, EMEA, IDeaS, said, “We’re delighted to welcome IDILIQ to IDeaS. Great revenue management not only ensures the commercial success of a hotel but improves the guest journey, which is extremely important to IDILIQ. We’re looking forward to supporting their growth in a meaningful way. IDILIQ Hotels is not only focused on operational excellence but also deeply committed to giving back to the community. I would like to invite our partner hotels to please visit their Kind Holidays initiative to find out how they too can gift accommodation in their properties to some of the most challenged families. By tightening operations and optimizing revenue, the company is able to engage in numerous charitable activities aligning its business success with positive social impact. This commitment enhances the brand’s reputation and fosters a sense of community among its stakeholders.”