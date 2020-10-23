Five Ways to Ready Spas for Reopening

Predicting business outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic has been nearly impossible. But one thing is for certain: Owners and operators are all changing how they think about and operate almost every single department of their business.

When determining when to reopen, spa teams must first and foremost monitor state guidelines and mandates continuously. For example, at The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Virginia, spa guests are unable to book facials, body services, makeup application, and couple’s services. At the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, Arizona, the only service “off the table” is waxing. In addition to service restrictions, some local governments have also set limits on occupancy and amenities like fitness centers and pools.

After understanding state guidelines for reopening spas, check these five items off the reopening list: