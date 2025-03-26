Marriott International, Inc. announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with technology company PathSpot Technologies, Inc., the creator of a hygiene management and digital kitchen system that protects against illness with a handwashing validation system and equipment monitoring technology. Marriott is the first hospitality company to make PathSpot technology available to the company’s portfolio of over 9,300 properties across the United States and Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, and the Middle East.

“As the world’s leading global hospitality company with over 10,000 food and beverage operations, $7 billion in sales, and 53 Michelin stars across more than 30 leading brands globally, Marriott is focused on the health and safety of the millions of guests that our properties serve each day,” said Stephen Toevs, vice president of culinary operations for Marriott International. “Our collaboration with PathSpot allows Marriott to offer properties cost-effective technology that monitors food safety procedures more efficiently and effectively while empowering associates to better meet the needs of customers.”

Using a network of sensors plus visible, audible, and electronic cues, PathSpot’s technology is engineered to notify associates using the scanners when invisible contamination is detected, and additional handwashing is needed. By using PathSpot’s Hand Scanner technology and logging system, Marriott properties can adhere to operating procedures while streamlining handwashing record-keeping and monitoring.

All Marriott properties that have installed PathSpot hand scanner technology have also implemented the PathSpot SafetySuite. The interconnected hardware and software tools are helping properties digitize back-of-house operations to create improvements in health and safety standards, like PathSpot’s real-time temperature monitoring, which records temperatures in refrigerators and freezers and alerts associates of any temperature-related issues that may impact food quality.

“Marriott is an industry leader in its dedication to health and safety across its portfolio,” said Christine Schindler, CEO and co-founder of PathSpot. “By offering PathSpot’s cost-effective food safety and operations technology to its properties, Marriott is promoting consistency, quality, and efficiency in their food and beverage operations while focusing on sustainability. We are grateful to work alongside Marriott as they take another proactive step to strengthen their rigorous safety standards. Our contamination-detection technology helps prevent foodborne illness before it can spread, ensuring a higher level of food safety for everyone they serve.”