CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation this week announced Hyatt Together—a digital platform for guests, members, and customers that includes curated wellbeing experiences created by Hyatt colleagues from around the world. Aligned with Hyatt’s holistic approach to wellbeing, Hyatt Together content is focused on three pillars: Feel (emotional and mental wellbeing), Fuel (powering the body, including food and sleep), and Function (how you move and function in work and life). Along with the launch, Hyatt premiered expanded video content designed to bring its experiences outside of Hyatt hotels so that more people can have access—whether at home, or when they’re ready, while traveling.

“Hyatt’s purpose, to care for people so they can be their best, is why wellbeing has always been at the heart of our business,” said Simon Marxer, Hyatt wellbeing council co-chair and Miraval director of spa and wellbeing. “After hearing from members, guests, customers, and colleagues over the last several months, we know mental and physical wellbeing is more important than ever. With Hyatt Together, we are reimagining our approach to connect with people, wherever they are, and give access to global Hyatt experiences. This digital platform, among many other initiatives, illustrates how wellbeing remains a priority and true point of difference for Hyatt.”

Hyatt Together was piloted in May 2020 as a way for Hyatt to stay close to its corporate customers. Through the program, Hyatt colleagues from around the world shared their passions across culinary, physical fitness, and mindfulness themes, among others—from a Pilates routine inspired by Hyatt Regency Amsterdam to brewing the local favorite dalgona coffee served at Grand Hyatt Macau. Hyatt Together will now be available to all guests and World of Hyatt loyalty members.

As people across the world continue to navigate COVID-19 and its physical and mental impact, Hyatt Together content is designed to encourage people to think about how they eat, move, and feel—elements central to Hyatt’s wellbeing philosophy. Three new videos, released this week, showcase approachable routines and actions geared to today’s climate:

Make Time for Movement — Miraval Austin fitness specialist Robyn Riojas invites users to take a moment of mindfulness and perform a strength and mobility routine based on one of Miraval’s signature classes, which can be replicated in any space.

— Miraval Austin fitness specialist Robyn Riojas invites users to take a moment of mindfulness and perform a strength and mobility routine based on one of Miraval’s signature classes, which can be replicated in any space. Harness the Power of Hydrotherapy — Grand Hyatt Singapore Director of Spa and Hyatt Global Wellbeing Council Member Karu Nanithi explains how to recreate a hydrotherapy spa experience from home or during travels.

— Grand Hyatt Singapore Director of Spa and Hyatt Global Wellbeing Council Member Karu Nanithi explains how to recreate a hydrotherapy spa experience from home or during travels. Lift Your Spirits with Mocktails — Miraval Arizona Executive Chef and Director of Culinary Operations Warren Weekes shows viewers how to mix a delicious “mocktail,” infusing the building blocks of phytonutrients, antioxidants, and dietary fiber.

Hyatt Together also features a Hyatt Together Talks series—a new digital forum that provides guests, members, and customers an insider’s view on how Hyatt and industry leaders are reimagining the future of travel to welcome guests when they are ready. Contributors include Hyatt executives, colleagues, and industry leaders who share insights on the state of travel and what travelers can expect before, during, and after hotel stays.

In addition, as part of Hyatt’s exclusive collaboration with Headspace, more than 200 Hyatt hotels across the United States, Canada, and Mexico now offer in-room meditation and mindfulness exercises, with more hotels being added. World of Hyatt members can access complimentary, curated mindfulness and sleep exercises through the World of Hyatt app and a 30-day trial subscription to Headspace Plus.

