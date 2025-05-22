FAIRFAX, Virginia—The Courtyard San Jose Airport announced it has reopened following a multi-year $15 million renovation. The hotel began accepting reservations and welcoming guests on April 2.

Situated at the gateway to Silicon Valley and only one mile from the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, the hotel offers complimentary airport shuttle service and easy access to dining and shopping at Santana Row. The property is located near many attractions, including the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, Levi Stadium, San Jose State University, Santa Clara University, and Stanford University.

Managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, and owned by Beach Point Capital, the five-story hotel offers 199 guestrooms, including 13 suites. Guest rooms include spa-style bathrooms, workstations, flat-panel TVs, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. For special events, the hotel offers the Inspire Ballroom, which divides into three sections and can host up to 250 guests, and a Technology Meeting Room, which provides meeting space for intimate private gatherings. Dining options include The Bistro, serving American fare, craft beers, and signature cocktails, and The Crate, a new deli-style market, with a selection of grab-and-go food and snacks.

Jerome Yuan of ASAP Holdings, who asset manages the hotel on behalf of Beach Point Capital, said, “We are excited to open the reimagined Courtyard San Jose and to collaborate with Crestline as the manager of the property. Crestline has extensive experience managing Marriott-branded properties and is well known in the market for their unparalleled reputation for excellence in financial performance and guest service.” Mr. Yuan added, “Given Crestline’s strong track record and this beautiful new hotel’s prime location in the Bay Area, we are confident that we can deliver a unique and enjoyable experience for guests.”

The 1,600 square foot fitness center is equipped with Matrix Bluetooth performance treadmills, ellipticals, cycles, free weights and preloaded weight stations, a rowing station, a yoga station, mats, and a hydration station. Additional amenities include onsite guest laundry facilities, and covered parking is available for a fee.