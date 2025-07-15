Rock Creek Resort to Reopen Following Renovation

RED LODGE, Montana—Rock Creek Resort is set to reopen in July following an extensive renovation, as guests are able to book for stays starting July 27. The reimagined resort, managed by Columbia Hospitality, has been designed while honoring its storied past. Located within the Custer Gallatin National Forest and offering direct access to hiking, mountain biking, fishing, and horseback riding, the resort sits just off the Beartooth Highway and serves as a gateway to Yellowstone National Park’s northeast entrance. Rock Creek Resort now offers upgraded design elements, expanded amenities, refreshed dining experiences, and versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces that accommodate up to 350 guests.

“We knew from the moment we walked on the land that this was a special place. We feel a responsibility both to honor Rock Creek Resort’s history and prepare it for the next 50 years of service by adding modern amenities and thoughtful touches throughout the property,” said David Krug, general partner at Rock Creek Resort and President of Krug Development. “We intend to continue to develop it with the hope that Rock Creek Resort becomes a new destination for Montana travelers.”

The development team is led by David Krug, Simona Krug, and Dan Cauley. Simona oversaw the design team and directed interior design efforts. This marks the Krugs’ third hotel project, following The Guesthouse Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, and Colton House Hotel in Austin, Texas.

Rock Creek Resort offers 78 rooms and suites, including creekside accommodations and Sheika’s Cabin, which has a clawfoot tub, fireplace, and private deck. The property provides an array of communal spaces that celebrate the natural beauty of Red Lodge. Property amenities include a heated indoor pool, multiple saunas, a fishing pond, and easy access to a variety of hiking trails. On-site activities include axe throwing, fly fishing lessons, casino gaming, and Pepi’s Workshop, a space for hands-on crafts.

The resort’s updated dining offerings include Wild Rose, the main lodge eatery serving breakfasts and lunches. By evening, Wild Rose transitions into a lobby bar, offering craft cocktails, regional beers, wines, and light bites. Old Piney Dell has been reimagined with a refined menu that blends regional classics with modern techniques in a rustic, fireside setting. moment.

Rock Creek Resort also offers a range of indoor and outdoor event spaces designed to accommodate gatherings of various sizes, from small meetings to larger celebrations.

The resort also serves as a gateway to the scenic Beartooth Highway. Perfectly positioned for adventure, guests can head to the close by Elk River Outfitters for horseback rides or hike through Yellowstone National Park to take in the wildlife, waterfalls and forests.

“Rock Creek Resort has always held a special place in the heart of Red Lodge, and we feel incredibly honored to carry forward its legacy,” said General Manager Troy Douthit. “The original owners, Pepi and Sheika, poured so much care and passion into making this a beloved destination, and our goal is to preserve that spirit. We’re not just reopening a resort—we’re continuing a story that means so much to this community.”