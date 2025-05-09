ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—The Kessler Collection reopened the doors of its Asheville property, now reimagined as Grand Bohemian Lodge Asheville, one of the seven founding properties of Marriott’s Autograph Collection. Following the impact of Hurricane Helene in September 2024, the property has undergone an extensive restoration, led by Mark and Diana Kessler in collaboration with The Kessler Collection design and construction team.

The property has introduced enhancements at every touchpoint. The renovated lodge includes an expanded Grand Bohemian Gallery, a culinary experience at Red Stag Grill, updated wellness offerings under the renamed Spa at Grand Bohemian, and refreshed and expanded gathering spaces.

“The Grand Bohemian Lodge Asheville is more than a destination—it’s a reflection of our creative spirit as a family and a company,” said Mark Kessler, president of The Kessler Collection. “Throughout this restoration, Diana and I were deeply involved in every detail, ensuring that the essence of the lodge was not only preserved but elevated. The result is a more luxurious look and feel that exhibits exquisite detail, enhanced comfort, and a deeper sense of place. It’s both a tribute to the past and a bold vision for what lies ahead, brought to life by the talent of our team and the strength of this remarkable community.”

The design restores architectural elements, including the carved wood paneling, display cases, and a stone fireplace in the lobby. Public areas have been renovated with new furnishings. The check-in area has been renovated as well. An expanded Grand Bohemian Gallery now has seating vignettes. The adjacent Manor House, a 20-room annex, provides a new 450-square-foot meeting space for guests.

“Our goal wasn’t just to restore the property, it was to breathe new life into every corner while preserving the essence that made it so beloved,’ added Diana Kessler, creative director of The Kessler Collection. “We were hands-on throughout every phase of the process, curating art and furnishings from across North Carolina and working closely with artisans both within the community and beyond. Every detail was designed and selected with intention, reflecting both the spirit of our brand and the elevated identity of the Grand Bohemian Lodge.”

At Red Stag Grill, the on-site game-driven steakhouse offering Appalachian cuisine, the culinary team has introduced refreshed menus. Signature offerings include the Elk Carpaccio and Black Forest French Toast Bites with ingredients from North Carolina purveyors such as Carolina Bison, Asheville Tea Company, Coffee Library, and Potential New Boyfriend Ice Cream. A newly expanded wine vault houses over 700 curated bottles, alongside tableside martini service and a restored private dining room. The dining room highlights original artwork by local artist Mitch Kolbe. Kolbe was commissioned by Diana Kessler to create a seven-piece collection specifically for Red Stag Grill.

The Grand Bohemian Gallery Asheville, the on-site art gallery curated by longtime director Constance Richards, has unveiled a new retail shop alongside a 2025 collection. Artists include Mitch Kolbe, Jean Claude Roy, Charles Clara, Susan Spies, and the late Vadim Bora.

“The reopening of Grand Bohemian Lodge Asheville stands as a tribute to the artistry, collaboration, and perseverance that shaped its rebirth, and to the dedicated team and community who brought it back to life,’ said Matthew Lehman, general manager for Grand Bohemian Lodge Asheville. ‘We have been working in collaboration with the City of Asheville to not only restore our beloved hotel but to lift up local food purveyors, businesses and artists by incorporating them even further into our Grand Bohemian experience and we encourage travelers to visit the region this year to see firsthand the revitalization taking place everywhere you look. Asheville is open, and now so are we.”