Five Ways Hotels Can Use Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories is a powerful tool for hospitality marketing. Hotels can use Instagram to create a buzz of engagement around their brand, location, and guest services—driving guest engagement, boosting brand awareness, and increasing occupancy rates. With more than 500 million accounts using Instagram Stories every single day, hoteliers can’t afford to ignore this platform’s potential.

Instagram Stories’ marketing tools include:

The ability to add location geotags in Stories. As all hoteliers know, location is vital. In Stories, hoteliers can tag their property’s location for easy search, but also associated content and other accounts too.

Hoteliers can use hashtags in stories. This is useful for driving guests to book a stay during specific holiday events or other booking drivers. It’s also a great way for hotels to respond to current trending topics—keeping the property consistently current with fresh marketing content.

Unlike normal Instagram posts, hoteliers can share links directly in Stories. This can include links to positive reviews to support bookings, or encourage followers to book a stay directly with a link to their booking page. It makes it easy for followers to act.

Instagram Stories is a gamechanger when it comes to showcasing a hotel’s personality, story, and boosting its marketing reach. But what type of content should hotels be using to maximize their potential and reach? Below are five ways hotels can leverage the power of Instagram Stories in their marketing mix.