1 What options are available for completing a required PIP or renovation?

There are a few options available to hoteliers to help finance the cost of these PIPs. First, check FF&E reserve account balances to see what funds are available to use toward the cost of the PIP. In many cases, especially with securitized lending, PIP funds are collected monthly and can be used upon request from the borrower—especially if it will extend the franchise agreement. With these funds, which typically accrue at 4 percent of the gross room revenue, a sponsor will have a meaningful amount to use toward the cost of a PIP.

Another option, if the current debt structure allows, is to completely refinance the first mortgage, recouping enough appreciated equity to self-finance the PIP. This can be an advantageous option to help cash flow and amortize all debt over a longer period.

Lastly, in the event the current debt structure does not allow for a refinance (e.g., a large prepayment penalty or immaterial equity recapture available), you can work with a structured finance company, like Access Point Financial, that can allow you to secure the funds you need for the renovation while keeping your existing permanent first mortgage in place. This type of financing can be advantageous as it does not involve the underlying real estate and can be in place with a first mortgage. The equity requirement, based on a number of parameters can be very limited to none, as 100 percent of the PIP can be financed in many scenarios.