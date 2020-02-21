CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation this week reported its Q4 2019 financial results. The company opened a record-setting 90 hotels in 2019, with net rooms growth of 7.4 percent in the final quarter compared to Q4 2018. Hyatt’s pipeline reached approximately 500 hotels totaling about 101,000 rooms at the end of the year.

“We had a strong finish to the year, delivering nearly 12 percent growth in fee revenues and 7.4 percent net rooms growth, fueled by a record-setting 90 new hotels opened across our system in 2019,” said Mark S. Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “We ended the year with a material increase in the percentage of our earnings coming from our managed and franchise fee business. This was driven by consistent execution of our strategy to concurrently drive our organic growth and continue to reduce our holdings of hotel real estate at attractive valuations.”

Hoplamazian added that Hyatt completed its integration of Two Roads Hospitality, which the company acquired at the end of 2018. “We have had significant developer interest for these brands since acquisition, and expect these new brands to drive further growth in the future,” he continued. “We believe our pipeline supports sustainable growth over time, and in 2019, our pipeline expanded by over 13 percent to approximately 101,000 hotel rooms, equivalent to 45 percent of our global rooms portfolio open today.”

In 2020, the company expects to open 80 new hotels globally, growing on a net rooms basis by approximately 6.5 percent to 7 percent, according to projections in Hyatt’s Q4 2019 financial results. Earlier this year, Hyatt announced plans to grow its Americas brand portfolio by opening more than 50 full-service and select-service hotels in 2020.

