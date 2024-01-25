TPG Hotels & Resorts Launches the Intera Collection

DALLAS, Texas—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of its new upscale independent, boutique, and soft-branded division, the Intera Collection.

“TPG has been widely recognized and celebrated for its success managing branded properties at all levels on the chain scale. However, what is not as well known is the firm’s expansive footprint and management experience in the independent space,” states Ben Perelmuter, president and chief operations officer, TPG Hotels and Resorts. “We have an experienced in-house team of seasoned professionals and a well-established infrastructure dedicated to meeting the unique management demands of the independent space. The Intera Collection is our announcement to the industry that, in addition to our well-known track record of managing branded properties, TPG has the people, processes, resources, and technology to third-party manage upscale boutique and independent properties successfully.”

Approximately 35 percent of TPG’s national operating portfolio consists of independent and boutique properties located in high-barrier-to-entry markets, including Nantucket; Cape Cod; the Florida Keys; Block Island; New Orleans; Newport, Rhode Island; California’s wine country; Savannah, Georgia; and other destination markets.

“The announcement of the Intera Collection further solidifies TPG’s position as a premier hospitality management firm offering ownership groups a full complement of professional management services whether their investment focus is on branded full-service assets or upscale independent properties in destination markets,” states Tim Muir, chief development officer, TPG Hotels & Resorts. “TPG’s history in the independent space dates back to 1964 when the firm acquired its first boutique property. Since then, the firm has owned, managed, or financed hundreds of upscale boutique and independent properties in some of the highest barriers to entry markets throughout the United States. The name ‘Intera’ is rooted in the phrase ‘from within,’ which speaks to this specialized management acumen being an integral part of our core operational DNA for decades.”

Properties within the Intera Collection benefit from an integrated operations platform with a 24-hour staffed reservation call center and an organizational structure comprised of senior hospitality executives with experience and management acumen within the boutique, independent, and destination segments. Additionally, properties in the Intera Collection will benefit from the firm’s experience delivering food and beverage experiences coupled with an approach that highlights each property.