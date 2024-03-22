Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases From the Previous Week
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases From the Previous Week

By LODGING Staff
U.S. hotel performance

WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week but showed continued declines year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 16, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

March 10-16, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 66.5 percent (down 1.4 percent)
ADR: $163.21 (down 2.1 percent)
RevPAR: $108.51 (down 3.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Seattle reported the largest year-over-year increases in occupancy (up 12.7 percent to 73.0 percent) and RevPAR (up 21.7 percent to $120.29).

Anaheim posted the highest ADR lift (up 18.0 percent to $254.73).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Las Vegas (down 41.0 percent to $167.50) and New Orleans (down 19.0 percent to $139.05).

