WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week but showed continued declines year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 16, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance March 10-16, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 66.5 percent (down 1.4 percent)

ADR: $163.21 (down 2.1 percent)

RevPAR: $108.51 (down 3.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Seattle reported the largest year-over-year increases in occupancy (up 12.7 percent to 73.0 percent) and RevPAR (up 21.7 percent to $120.29).

Anaheim posted the highest ADR lift (up 18.0 percent to $254.73).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Las Vegas (down 41.0 percent to $167.50) and New Orleans (down 19.0 percent to $139.05).