CoStar: U.S. Hotels Show Mixed Performance Results

By LODGING Staff
U.S. hotel performance

WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance showed mixed results over the previous week, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 2, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

February 25-March 2, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 62.5 percent (down 0.3 percent)
ADR: $155.29 (up 2.7 percent)
RevPAR: $97.12 (up 2.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Seattle reported the largest year-over-year occupancy increase (up 12.1 percent to 66.5 percent).

Las Vegas, helped by the NAHB International Builders’ Show, posted the highest growth in ADR (up 25.4 percent to $249.30) and RevPAR (up 36.5 percent to $217.82)

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Detroit (down 9.8 percent to $66.13) and St. Louis (down 8.3 percent to $62.56).

