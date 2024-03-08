CoStar: U.S. Hotels Show Mixed Performance Results

WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance showed mixed results over the previous week, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 2, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance February 25-March 2, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 62.5 percent (down 0.3 percent)

ADR: $155.29 (up 2.7 percent)

RevPAR: $97.12 (up 2.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Seattle reported the largest year-over-year occupancy increase (up 12.1 percent to 66.5 percent).

Las Vegas, helped by the NAHB International Builders’ Show, posted the highest growth in ADR (up 25.4 percent to $249.30) and RevPAR (up 36.5 percent to $217.82)

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Detroit (down 9.8 percent to $66.13) and St. Louis (down 8.3 percent to $62.56).