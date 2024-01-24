A new report by Amadeus in collaboration with UN Tourism shows a positive trend for air travel and hospitality in the Americas at the start of 2024.

The report draws on Amadeus’ global travel data to provide an overview of forward-looking travel industry insights. It takes a look at the Americas to help destinations and travel providers better comprehend travel performance and insights into travelers seeking to visit the region.

These insights can help destinations anticipate shifts in traveler patterns and trends, creating strategies that capture more traveler interest to support tourism and economic growth for their destination.

The report—Travel Insights 2024: Focus on the Americas—finds the industry is prepared for a strong start to the year, with air capacity in the region up by 20 percent over the first four months of the year compared to the same period of 2023.

North America top searched destinations across the region—New York, Cancun, and Los Angeles

For the Americas, Amadeus Search and Booking Analytics shows North America capturing the greatest volume of activity across the subregions with New York, Cancun, and Los Angeles leading the list of top searched destinations.

Additionally, Amadeus’ Demand360+ data shows hotel demand remains strong across North America with forward-looking occupancy in each of the first four months of the year on par with 2023 occupancy for the same period, even in the context of shorter booking lead times with 51 percent of hotel reservations being made within a week of travel.

Argentina emerges as a strong outbound market

In addition to detailing performance across each of the Americas’ four subregions—North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean—the report looks into traveler behaviors by origin market. Using Amadeus data on available air capacity to each region also provides context of how many travelers could enter each destination along with the best window of time to capture interest as they are planning and booking trips.

Demand for the four regions:

The top three markets searching for travel to the United States are domestic travel, followed by Canada and the United Kingdom. It’s also interesting to note that Argentina is growing in importance as a key origin market for U.S. travel with a 159 percent increase in year-over-year search volumes.

The United States is the top country of origin exploring travel to South and Central America as well as to the Caribbean by a significant margin, with cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto leading the searches. Europe is also a key origin region, with Spain and Germany in the top three countries searching for South and Central America respectively.

Hotel occupancy is on par with 2023 with shorter lead times, with the Caribbean in the lead

Hotel occupancy performance in the Americas is closely aligned with 2023 with small differences among subregions.

Booking lead times continue to be shorter than in 2023, allowing hoteliers to modify their strategies to capture more hotel bookings closer to the date of arrival. With a longer booking lead time window, Amadeus’ Demand360+ data shows hotel occupancy in the Caribbean is trending ahead of the other three subregions for the first four months of 2024.