Five F&B Venue Trends Hotels Can Expect to See in 2019

Following trends can be complicated, especially in the hospitality market with countless brands and varying levels of service choices. With that said, one group of hotel guests is primarily driving today’s changes in the industry. Hotel properties are working quickly to respond to the needs of these guests, including with their F&B offerings as well as throughout the property itself.

Who are these hotel guests? Millennials. Heading into 2019, we’ll see even more hotel offerings based on the spending power of Millennials. According to a study by the Cornell Center for Hospitality Research, Millennials already make up more than one-third of the world’s hotel guests and are expected to represent half of all travelers to the United States by the year 2025.

This group of travelers are no longer making hotel destination decisions based on available bookings. In fact, Millennials are making their travel plans further in advance, with more than 31 percent booking one to three months in advance. Sixty-five percent of Millennials also reported taking at least one business trip in the last year, many of which were opportunities blended with work and leisure.