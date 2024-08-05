LONDON—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced a multi-year partnership with global NGO Action Against Hunger in support of its work to combat food insecurity and hunger for millions of people around the world.

It’s estimated that one in three people globally are uncertain where their next meal is coming from, due to poverty, conflict, inefficient food systems, and climate change. Through thousands of hotels in communities across more than 100 countries, IHG has long supported efforts to improve food security, alongside supporting disaster relief efforts and providing skills training, as part of a pledge to improve the lives of 30 million people in its Journey to Tomorrow responsible business plan.

For decades, Action Against Hunger has been preventing, detecting, and treating hunger, with its screen, treat, and sustain program providing help across East Africa, Central Africa, West Africa, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Europe. IHG will help support and fund Action Against Hunger’s nutrition programs with a specific focus on screening initiatives designed to spot early signs of malnutrition in children and provide potentially lifesaving treatment through local community outreach programs. IHG will also grow awareness of this issue with millions of guests around the world and give them the opportunity to donate IHG One Rewards points to the cause.

Elie Maalouf, CEO, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Food sits at the heart of our hotels and hospitality, nourishing people and communities, and yet sadly we know it remains in desperately short supply for millions of people, despite enough being produced to feed everyone on the planet. This is a problem the world can solve if societies, organizations, and businesses work together. IHG Hotels & Resorts is proud to partner with Action Against Hunger on their life-saving work, in addition to the many other long-standing partnerships we have with incredible charities in local markets. Collectively we want to help create lasting change in a world where people are nourished, always welcome, and always respected.”

Ashwini Kakkar, chair, Action Against Hunger International Network, said, “While hunger is a widespread challenge, for the first time in human history, we have the ability to end chronic hunger for everyone, for good. Realizing that vision will take bold action and we are grateful for IHG’s will, wisdom, and leadership in advancing this vital cause. Hunger makes it harder for hundreds of millions of people around the world to learn, work, dream, and realize their full potential. IHG’s generous support will help advance our work to create a world where every life is well nourished.”

As part of IHG’s purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good, this work will complement existing partnerships IHG and its hotels have in local markets that together aim to strengthen the food system in a community—from providing training and tools to reduce food waste to diverting surplus food to those in need. Existing partnerships focused on food security for IHG include local foodbanks, No Kid Hungry in the US, OzHarvest in Australia, and Too Good To Go in Europe.