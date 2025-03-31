Conrad New York Downtown Opens Rooftop Bar Leonessa

NEW YORK—Conrad New York Downtown announced the transformation of its 16th-floor rooftop space into Leonessa, an Italian-inspired cocktail bar created in partnership with Ariel Arce. Opening Thursday, April 3, Leonessa will reflect Italian aperitivo culture, offering a cocktail experience set views of the Hudson River and the Statue of Liberty.

“At Conrad New York Downtown, we strive to deliver impactful experiences for both our guests and locals by collaborating with innovative partners like Ariel Arce,” said Chintan Dadhich, general manager, Conrad New York Downtown. “Ariel is a visionary in the beverage industry, and her expertise in crafting immersive cocktail programs is unparalleled. We are excited for this partnership to create an inventive cocktail destination befitting our luxury hotel’s legacy in downtown Manhattan.”

“This partnership with Conrad New York Downtown in Battery Park City offers an opportunity to create an unrivaled rooftop terrace for the community,” said Arce. “With Leonessa, we’re crafting an experience that captures the sophistication and romance of Italy while honoring New York’s legendary landmarks. The details of the artisanal cocktail program have been carefully considered to create an unforgettable rooftop destination.”

Designed by New York City-based Islyn Studio, Leonessa will bring Conrad’s signature design to life, evoking an Italian terrace at golden hour, creating a space that will feel transportive yet New York. The rooftop will be adorned with lemon trees, greenery, an Amalfi Coast-inspired fountain, and colorful seating, capturing the essence of a palazzo terrace. Beyond a cocktail destination, Leonessa will serve as a versatile venue for private events and celebrations.

Every element of service at Leonessa has been considered to enhance the guest experience. The space will feature glassware that pays homage to Italian cocktail culture, along with a curated bar piece from the Milan-based Fornasetti.

Leonessa’s bar program is a nod to Italy’s drinking traditions, showing a selection of spirits, wines, beers, and sodas. The cocktail menu blends classics with modern interpretations, organized into Spritzes, Bitters, Frutte, Martinis, and Specialty Cocktails, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

As a nod to Italian tradition, each cocktail at Leonessa will be served with a rotating menu of complimentary aperitivo-style snacks. The offerings will change nightly, with a selection of curated bites available each evening.

“Rooftop bars are a rarity in this part of Manhattan, making Leonessa a true hidden gem in the city’s ever-evolving cocktail landscape,” said Adam Crocini, senior vice president, design, wellness, and food and beverage, Hilton. “Designed as a sophisticated homage to the ritual of aperitivo and the artistry of Italian cocktail culture, every element—from its breathtaking skyline views to its impeccably curated menu—has been crafted with intention. Partnering with Ariel Arce, who has redefined modern hospitality, ensures that Leonessa isn’t just another rooftop bar—it’s a destination in its own right, where each sip is an experience and every visit feels like golden hour on the Amalfi Coast. This concept also exemplifies Hilton’s forward-thinking approach to F&B storytelling and concept design—proving that when the right partner and the right hotel come together with a bold, strategic vision, the result is nothing short of extraordinary.”