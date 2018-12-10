Space Travel Company Orion Span Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

HOUSTON—Orion Span, the space tourism company designing a luxury space hotel, announced a crowdfunding campaign for investors interested in the space tourism race. The campaign is live on SeedInvest, an equity crowdfunding platform that has financed more than 220 companies across technology and consumer markets.

“Orion Span is looking towards a bright future of making space more accessible to all. Partnering with SeedInvest and kicking off a crowdfunding campaign is the perfect opportunity to enable everyone to invest in that bright future,” said Frank Bunger, chief executive officer and founder of Orion Span. “When we introduced Aurora Station earlier this year, we had an incredible, almost overwhelming response. It wasn’t a surprise, as there is so much excitement around the prospect of space travel right now. We’re thrilled to be opening up this project to the broader public, giving everyone a chance to chip in on the ultimate mission to colonize space, and share in this historic moment.”

Starting at $9.5 million per person, Orion Span’s 12-day trips to Aurora Station is projected to begin in 2022, providing an astronaut experience. Travelers will soar 200 miles above the Earth’s surface in Low Earth Orbit, or LEO, where they will be able to experience zero gravity, gaze at the northern and southern aurora through the many windows, soar over their hometowns, take part in research experiments such as growing food while in orbit (which they can take home with them as a souvenir), have a virtual reality experience on the holodeck, and stay in touch with their loved ones back home via high-speed wireless Internet access. A deposit of $80,000 is required for each traveler and can be placed by traditional payment methods as well as by cryptocurrency.

In addition to luxury stays on Aurora Station, Orion Span is also planning to provide opportunities for space research and astronaut services. With the overall mission of building and sustaining human communities in space, Orion Span plans to scale to demand.