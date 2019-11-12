Five Elements That Make Guests Feel at Home in Hotels

5 Area Rugs and Tiles

Hotel rooms used to blend together under mass carpeting, but area rugs are now being used to break up spaces and create separate zones such as a living area, den, library, etc. This is a common technique in residential design that the hospitality industry is now mimicking.

Technological advances are providing designers with high-end alternatives to porcelain tiles that are suitable for high-traffic applications like hotels. Porcelain tiles now come in large formats and imitate natural stones and marbles. This allows designers flexibility to use materials that were previously not appropriate for hospitality, and still attain that high-end residential look. The porcelain tile options are so realistic, practical, and cost accessible, that residential clients are choosing them over natural materials in their own homes.