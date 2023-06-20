Today’s hospitality markets have new challenges to overcome—especially resorts. No sooner have they begun to regain market share in a post-pandemic world when an economic recession is causing guests to become more cautious of where and when they spend their money and time. The good news is that they continue to spend. According to American Express Global Business, during the third quarter of 2022, business travel reached 71% of pre-pandemic levels. Another report forecasted that travel and tourism revenue will reach more than $854 billion by 2023. Vacations, events, and business travel will continue to bring business to resorts across the country, but the challenge will be competing for the loyalty of more discriminating guests.

So how can resorts and clubs better compete, boost their brand reputation, earn better reviews, and delight guests? It requires thinking outside of the box when it comes to food and beverage service—undeniably not an easy task against a backdrop of worker shortages, supply chain challenges, rising operating costs, and more discriminating guests. Yet, food and beverage service can make a difference when it comes to pleasing guests and differentiating properties. The key is in offering outstanding food, creative drinks, seasonal and promotional menus, and accessible service that not only boosts guest experiences but also employee satisfaction.

Consider the following trends and best practices that can help food and beverage managers elevate guest and employee experience against a changing landscape.