WAYNE, Pennsylvania—Gulph Creek Hotels announced a redevelopment plan for the 168-room Best Western Plus in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The project entails the demolition of three, two-story sections of the hotel totaling 100 guestrooms and the subsequent construction of a 136-room Residence Inn by Marriott. The Residence Inn will have a bar, patio, grills, and fire pits surrounding an outdoor pool. The remaining 68 guestroom building will be renovated and converted to the Hotel Prussia, BW Signature Collection. The Hotel Prussia will have a lounge/workspace with food and beverage offerings throughout the day, a cross-fit gym, and a 600-square-foot meeting room. The 68-room Best Western Plus will remain open and operational through the redevelopment.

In addition to two hotels, a 10,000-square-foot retail center anchored by two restaurant tenants will be built on the site previously occupied by the hotel lobby, breakfast area, and meeting space. The two hotels and the retail center will be connected by a courtyard with walking paths and gathering areas.

“The Best Western Plus Inn at King of Prussia is located in our backyard, and as such, we have a deep understanding and appreciation for this market,” said Derek Sylvester, principal of Gulph Creek Hotels. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Marriott, Best Western, and our retail partners to develop the premier hotel campus in Philadelphia, providing guests with an unparalleled hospitality experience.”

The hotels and retail center are expected to open in the summer of 2024. The Best Western conversion to the Hotel Prussia is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024.