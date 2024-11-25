Fairmont Breakers Long Beach Opens

LONG BEACH, California—Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of Accor, in partnership with Long Beach-based investment and development group Pacific6, announced the opening of Fairmont Breakers Long Beach. Located in downtown Long Beach, the hotel debuted after a multi-million-dollar transformation.

Located just 25 miles south of Los Angeles, Fairmont Breakers was originally built in 1926, and the property has been transformed with new public spaces, guestrooms, and suites. Guests can visit the spa, rooftop bar, a pool terrace, and two signature restaurants, including the return of the Sky Room.

“We are proud to welcome guests to Fairmont Breakers Long Beach. It is an honor to play a role in the revival of an iconic landmark within this community, serving as a haven for visitors and locals alike,” said Mark Steenge, general manager of Fairmont Breakers Long Beach. “This property is a testament to the evolution of Long Beach as a thriving destination and Fairmont’s commitment to set a new standard for luxury, elegance, and high-touch service with each and every experience.”

“With the highly anticipated debut of Fairmont Breakers Long Beach, we are not just bringing a piece of history back to life, but together with our partners at Pacific6, we are also ushering in a new era of luxury for Long Beach,” said Omer Acar, CEO, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. “At the heart of who we are at Fairmont, we are at the social epicenter of the destination, celebrating life’s most momentous occasions together. Since signing this project, we have heard so many meaningful stories about the significant role this hotel has played in the lives of those who grew up in and around Long Beach, and those who visited the hotel in its prime. It is our distinct honor to now be a part of those special stories, and to carry them forward.”

The Breakers property has stood along the Long Beach skyline for decades. The property has 185 guestrooms including 22 suites designed with a coastal palate, anchored by deep blue tones and popped with touches of gold and mixed metals. With windows offering natural light, select guestrooms overlook the Long Beach harbor, while others provide views of the downtown skyline. Rooms range from 287 square feet to 790 square feet, including ADA mobility and hearing-accessible room types.

Led by HBA and RVD Associates, the hotel’s restoration honors the building’s original structure while incorporating modern design touches. The property’s historic features have been restored to their original 1920s aesthetic, such as untouched plaster molding, the original mailbox in the lobby, and exterior ornamentation.

The hotel has a curated art collection that captures the destination and the property’s roots along the Southern California coast with work from local artists, photographers, and more. The hotel pays homage to its past through a mix of pieces and vintage photos displaying decades of the hotel’s history, including curated gallery walls in Nettuno and Sky Room.

Dining

Fairmont Breakers Long Beach will deliver a culinary experience across five distinct food and beverage concepts. The hotel has tapped multiple chefs—Giuseppe A. Musso, Maxwell Pfeiffer, and Jared Reeves±who blend traditional coastal flavors with international culinary influences.

Since 1938, Sky Room has been recognized as a fine dining restaurant with a history of over 86 years. Newly led by Pfeiffer, Sky Room puts a spin on classic fine dining with fresh seafood, meats, and regional produce alongside a wine list. Inspired by the Italian coast, Nettuno serves a seasonal menu inspired by Italian home-cooked meals. Musso brings nearly a decade of experience to Nettuno.

Rooftop bar Halo has lounge and bar spaces that will serve cocktails amid a design of patterns, bold-toned tiles, and bright hues throughout. As guests step inside, they are greeted by a marble bar with brass accents and reflective surfaces. Custom-designed wallpaper goes from the ceiling and has bird-inspired motifs and nods to a bygone art deco era.

Alter Ego, the property’s jazz bar, pays homage to the hotel’s original roots as a location for celebrities in the Roaring Twenties. Velvet seating, reminiscent of jazz clubs and speakeasies, adds a vintage touch while the bar serves classic and music-inspired cocktails accompanied by a live jazz band on select evenings.

La Sala is the lobby bar, inspired by the 1930s garden solarium, incorporating the original facade from the hotel’s first front desk. Incorporating green hues, palm tree-inspired chandeliers, and botanical accents, the space creates an atmosphere for espresso and breakfast pastries, afternoon tea, or cocktails.

Spa

Fairmont Breakers invites guests to its 10,000-square-foot Fairmont Spa. The spa offers eight treatment rooms and a pre- and post-treatment relaxation lounge. The Fairmont Spa will provide guests with personalized experiences and a menu of treatments such as massages, facials, and body treatments.

Meetings, Events, and Amenities

Fairmont Breakers includes a business hub with just under 10,000 square feet of flexible event space, including ballrooms and modern meeting rooms. A destination for weddings, corporate events, and celebrations of all kinds, the property offers updated technology, culinary offerings, and personalized service for gatherings.

The resort’s two-story fitness center has floor-to-ceiling windows with strength and cardio machines from Technogym. It’s open 24 hours a day. Guests can also use the Acqua Pool with a curated menu of cocktails.

Located within walking distance of the beach and downtown attractions, Fairmont Breakers Long Beach offers opportunities for guests to explore the destination. The hotel’s concierge can arrange excursions ranging from coastal adventures to cultural and artistic immersions at nearby attractions such as the Terrace Theater, Queen Mary, and Aquarium of The Pacific.

Fairmont Breakers Long Beach joins the brand’s collection of properties across California, including the brand’s flagship hotel, Fairmont San Francisco; Claremont Club & Spa, A Fairmont Hotel, in Berkeley; Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa; Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles; Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica; and Fairmont Grand Del Mar, in San Diego. Fairmont Breakers marks Fairmont’s 89th property worldwide, and is the first of a pipeline of more than 30 hotels under development, with openings planned in Prague, Udaipur, Tokyo, Hanoi, New Orleans, along the southern coast of Spain, and in the English countryside over the next year.