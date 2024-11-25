IDeaS Releases Annual Trends Report for 2025

MINNEAPOLIS—IDeaS, a SAS company, released its annual trends report, 5 Predictions That Will Shape Hospitality in 2025. To help hospitality companies navigate the new year and beyond, IDeaS collected insight from hoteliers, management companies, and technology partners to identify the trends hospitality organizations are likely to see, as well as how to implement new strategies and technologies to succeed.

Key predictions include:

The generational changing of the guard: Hoteliers are getting serious about the growing travel demand driven by both experienced and first-time travelers. Rising disposable income and the need to cater to the diverse preferences of everything from Baby Boomers to Gen Z and Millennials will be critical when building a personalized approach that is both sustainable and meaningful to all ages.

Hoteliers are getting serious about the growing travel demand driven by both experienced and first-time travelers. Rising disposable income and the need to cater to the diverse preferences of everything from Baby Boomers to Gen Z and Millennials will be critical when building a personalized approach that is both sustainable and meaningful to all ages. Experiential travel demand fuels new opportunities: As over-tourism continues to be a challenge for popular destinations, there are new opportunities for hotels to promote less-traveled areas. Focusing on personalized experiences will be key to enhancing the guest experience.

As over-tourism continues to be a challenge for popular destinations, there are new opportunities for hotels to promote less-traveled areas. Focusing on personalized experiences will be key to enhancing the guest experience. Ancillary revenue and events will have a renewed focus: Room pricing pressure will play a role in the increased adoption of online booking and pricing for meetings and events. Hoteliers will also look to automate smaller events to streamline operations and staff efficiency.

Room pricing pressure will play a role in the increased adoption of online booking and pricing for meetings and events. Hoteliers will also look to automate smaller events to streamline operations and staff efficiency. Hotels will continue to invest in next-generation technology: With a focus on AI applications to drive real value and efficiency, the collaboration between humans and AI will increase for optimal pricing and revenue management.

With a focus on AI applications to drive real value and efficiency, the collaboration between humans and AI will increase for optimal pricing and revenue management. The cloud revolution will continue to accelerate: Hotel systems continue to reach end-of-life cycles, forcing an ongoing migration to the cloud. As increased access to data empowers next-generation hospitality solutions, modern tech stacks will become crucial to meet next-generation guest expectations.

Klaus Kohlmayr, chief evangelist and development officer, IDeaS, said, “The hospitality industry is undergoing a profound digital transformation. As guest expectations continue to evolve and technology advances, hoteliers must adapt to stay competitive. By leveraging data-driven insights and innovative solutions, businesses can optimize revenue, enhance guest experiences, and build sustainable models. The future of hospitality lies in the intersection of technology, data, and human creativity, which is why we worked with some of the best and brightest in the industry to help shape this report. We hope these predictions will help hoteliers gain insights into future trends and leverage that information to begin thinking about what’s likely to come in the year ahead.”

IDeaS collected insights from Amadeus, Bookassist, Bookboost, Busy Rooms, D-EDGE, HOTELCUBE PMS, Jonas Hospitality, Mews, Newbook, Oaky, Optimand, Profitroom, Revinate, Sabre Hospitality, Stayntouch, Summerstar Tourist Parks, TrustYou, Userguest, and UpsellGuru.