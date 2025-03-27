MATTHEWS, North Carolina—stayAPT Suites announced the signing of a multi-location franchise agreement with Destiny Partners, LLC/Destiny Hospitality, LLC. This partnership will bring five new stayAPT Suites locations to key markets across Pennsylvania, including Lancaster, Reading, York, Bethlehem, and Allentown.

Each stayAPT Suites is designed to offer homelike suites, allowing them to meet the needs of all lengths of stay. Whether guests are visiting for a night, a week, or longer, they will have full-sized kitchens equipped with full-sized appliances, living rooms, and bedrooms, offering an apartment-style experience that goes beyond traditional hotel rooms. Construction will begin in the spring of 2025 on the first stayAPT Suites property in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This hotel will feature 94 rooms in a four-story prototype.

“Our partnership with Destiny Partners marks a significant milestone in stayAPT Suites’ rapid expansion across the United States,” said Gary A. DeLapp, president and CEO, stayAPT Suites. “This agreement not only further strengthens our national presence but also expands the brand’s footprint further north into Pennsylvania. These new locations will provide travelers with the distinct comfort of a full-size living space—complete with a full kitchen, dedicated living room, and separate bedroom—offering the consistency of a hotel with the livability of an apartment.”

As a mid-scale extended-stay brand, stayAPT Suites has flexible prototypes suited for a variety of markets, a streamlined operating structure, and an efficient labor approach. The brand targets a broad customer base, including business and leisure travelers, relocating families, medical professionals, and more.

“We’ve evaluated numerous extended stay brands, and what sets stayAPT Suites apart is their skin-in-the-game approach,” said Shakher Patel, co-founder of Destiny Partners, LLC. “Their business model, which emphasizes on-site management, a low employee count, and a streamlined amenities approach, offers the highest potential margins in the industry. Additionally, reviews consistently show that guests love their experience. stayAPT Suites has also been flexible in adapting the product to meet our specific needs while maintaining consistency for the guest experience. We believe this model, combined with their spacious suites, will allow stayAPT Suites to capture more than their fair share of the extended stay market, providing a superior experience for guests and excellent financial performance for our investors.”