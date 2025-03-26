FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, and MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced the signing of a branding and management agreement with Wine Country Hospitality Partners LLC—a partnership between Mark Harmon, Robert Radovan, and Tim Sparapani—for the new build Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country and Waldorf Astoria Residences Texas Hill Country, marking the debut of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts in Texas. Expected to open in 2027 in Texas Hill Country, the resort will introduce the brand’s service to the Fredericksburg destination, located two hours outside of Austin and San Antonio. Managed by Hilton, the property will encompass 60 hotel guestrooms and suites, 37 branded multi-bedroom resort villas eligible to participate in a hotel rental program as 74 additional keys, and 50 branded private residences. The resort will also include five food and beverage concepts, an 11,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, two resort-style pools, and more.

“Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country’s signing marks a monumental milestone for Hilton and is integral to both our growth in the state, which represents Hilton’s largest hotel portfolio in the United States, and Hilton luxury brands portfolio expansion across the Americas,” said Amy King, vice president, luxury and mixed-use development, Hilton. “Conrad Hilton’s legacy in the hotel business began in Texas more than 105 years ago, and working alongside incredible owners, we’re proud to deliver on Conrad’s vision as we introduce our distinguished luxury hotel and residential portfolio in the destination.”

Located less than one mile from downtown Fredericksburg, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country will provide a central location for visitors looking to visit Texas Hill Country, a wine-tasting destination that is the second most visited wine country in the United States and home to over 100 wineries.

Designed in collaboration between Studio CABAN, FAB Studio, TIPLER Group, Studio Outside, and Paul Duesing Partners, the resort will stand as a location for all visitors set against the countryside. Accommodations will include authentic Texan design elements and multi-room resort villas catering to individual residents and available for guest rentals, with private plunge pools, outdoor courtyards, and programming.

The resort will be home to 87 Waldorf Astoria Residences. Designed through the same lens as the resort, the residences will include single-story estates, villas, and cottage-style Sunday homes ranging from three to five bedrooms, with custom options available. Fifty of the Waldorf Astoria private residences are placed along the edge of the 106-acre property. Owners can access epicurean and wellness amenities provided by the resort, as well as resident services known to the Waldorf Astoria brand. These homes also introduce the first-ever Waldorf Astoria Residences in Texas.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always looked to create destinations with a true sense of place that invite in new and tenured patrons to experience it through a new lens,” said Mark Harmon, developer, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country. “With Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country, we’re drawing upon the unique architecture and history of Fredericksburg to create a new experience that opens this budding wine destination to travelers and future residents, drawing a spotlight to the area as a whole and all that makes it unique.”

“Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country marks a significant shift for hospitality in Texas, bringing the renowned service and luxury experience of the brand to a destination with unmatched potential,” said Robert Radovan, developer, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country. “Waldorf Astoria Residences Texas Hill Country open a rare opportunity to call this destination home, with the robust amenities and service that come with branded living. Each of these homes will be a modern rendition of what exists here today, creating a space that feels familiar, celebrates the land, and ushers in a new escape to explore and reconnect with one another.”

“We are excited and committed to bringing an unparalleled luxury retreat to Texas, building on Fredericksburg’s reputation as a destination to reset in the Hill Country,” said Tim Sparapani, partner and co-developer, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country. “By collaborating with the exceptional team at Hilton and Waldorf Astoria, we’re creating something truly unique—an extraordinary space for celebrations, gatherings, and rejuvenating getaways in one of the most breathtaking landscapes in the state.”

Guests and residents at Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country can dine at five food and beverage experiences, including an all-day dining restaurant, specialty restaurant, bar and lounge, pool bar, and grab-and-go juice bar. For wellness enthusiasts, the resort will have over than 11,000 square feet of spa and fitness facilities, including 10 treatment rooms and sports courts. Guests can also use two pools, while younger travelers can use the Kids Club. Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country will feature approximately 6,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, including a 4,000 square foot event barn and more.