SAN DIEGO, California—Fairmont Grand Del Mar unveiled its newly reimagined lobby lounge, library, and bar in partnership with Los Angeles-based design firm Bishop Pass.

“The Fairmont Grand Del Mar has long been a place of timeless opulence and luxury, with magic unveiled at every corner of the property. In keeping with that tradition, our newly renovated lobby lounge sets the tone for intimate gatherings, elevated programming, and exclusive food and beverage offerings,” said Nathan Pierce, director of operations, Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

The spaces have a color palette rooted in gold with accents of green and deep burgundy, executed through textured textiles and leather. New neo-baroque and rococo detailed furnishings have been added, including the installation of Venetian glass chandeliers in the main lobby and seating to create space for small gatherings.

The lobby lounge acts as a gathering place for guests to enjoy light bites, specialty cocktails, high tea service, and live entertainment. Lobby bar enhancements include the addition of a custom mural inspired by the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve, a banquette table, and flexible dining tables. The new bar menu has tapas-style dishes, craft cocktails, spirits, and a wine selection.

Advertisement

In partnership with Warwick Bookstore, the library has a curated selection of books for guests to explore throughout their visit. Other enhancements include a large-screen television and a private liquor program with whiskies, bourbons, and cognacs.

Set to debut alongside the lobby lounge renovations, Amaya is a French brasserie-inspired dining experience. At the helm of Amaya’s new culinary operations are Executive Chef Bryn McArthur and Chef Roman Garcia. Chef Bryn McArthur most recently held the title of Chef de Cuisine at The Savoy in London and Chef Roman Garcia joins Amaya from Selby’s in Atherton, California.

“We are excited to give Amaya a new culinary footprint. While the Fairmont Grand Del Mar was originally built around opulent Mediterranean style and architecture with exotic influences, the new Amaya reflects the French influences of the space while integrating seafood dishes inspired by the South of France,” said Roman Garcia, chef of Amaya, Fairmont Grand Del Mar. “The restaurant has several private dining rooms named after wine regions in France, and we thought it would be great to honor that by creating a space where everyone is welcome, feels at home, and enjoys classic and contemporary French Brasserie dishes.”