ATLANTA, Georgia—Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead announced the completion of its multi-phased renovation. In collaboration with DLR Group and designONE studio, this renovation incorporates curated upgrades, including revamped accommodations and newly imagined spaces for dining, socializing, and relaxing.

“This most recent transformation signals an exciting evolution for Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead,” said Kristi Cotten-Morris, general manager of Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead. “As we unveil this new chapter, we are committed to creating spaces that inspire and connect—places where our guests can seamlessly balance productivity, relaxation, and discovery. With an eye toward the future, this renovation reflects not only the vibrancy of Buckhead but also our vision for contemporary luxury.”

Photo Credit: designONE studios

The final phase of renovations includes a redesigned arrival experience that enhances accessibility and creates a more seamless arrival experience for guests. The lobby, which will include all-new marble floors and artwork, has relocated the front desk to a more central location closer to the front door. Alongside the lobby bar, the backdrop includes the three-story waterfall.

Additional lobby highlights include a 24-hour market offering a selection tailored to every palate, including gourmet foods and quick artisanal sandwiches. Emphasizing a blend of local favorites and premium brands, the market showcases products from Black-owned businesses like Boon Boona Coffee and Kyri’s Kookies. Guests can also enjoy local specialties such as Montane coffee and Arden drinks. Additional lobby experiences include “The Nest,” a modern phone booth where guests can step away for an important phone call, quick conference call, or good-night phone calls to their family.

Advertisement

The Fabled Lounge

Recently opened, “The Fabled,” a new lounge designed by DLR Group and designONE studio, offers crafted cocktails such as “The Alchemist’s Elixir,” and “The Fabled Rising,” a flavorful mezcal and blood orange ginger beer partnership. The menu, curated by Chef Bradley Jones, includes zero-proof specialty cocktails and small plates. At its heart, the lounge also includes a semi-circular bar adorned with green quartzite and leather finishes.

Cassis Restaurant

The hotel’s lower level is home to the reimagined Cassis, a restaurant that serves daily breakfast and offers exclusive private dining experiences. The space blends classic materials with modern fashion-inspired sophistication, including marble, rich woods, contemporary furniture, and artwork inspired by the coastal landscape of Cassis. The restaurant provides views of a two-story Japanese garden, visible from the main dining area and adjacent private dining spaces, and guests have the option to step outside and explore it as well.

Le Petit Chef

In February 2025, Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead unveiled Le Petit Chef at Cassis Restaurant, a dinner theater where guests will embark on a journey guided by a 2.3-inch-tall animated chef while enjoying a preselected five-course menu offering local flavors such as Saffron Seafood Cioppino with Georgia Coast Grouper and Savannah Shrimp, culminating with a Georgia Peach Crème Brûlée. The menu also has options for vegetarians and children.

Meeting Spaces

The Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead has over 42,000 square feet of reimagined indoor and outdoor spaces. The updated Grand Ballroom includes elegant design and cutting-edge technology, accommodating up to one thousand guests. The newly reimagined meeting rooms offer fast Wi-Fi and advanced AV capabilities. The outdoor West Terrace has also been re-envisioned, and it offers a garden backdrop with firepits for receptions or breakout sessions.