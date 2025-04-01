My Place Hotel-Savannah Airport/Pooler Opens

ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America has announced the opening of My Place Hotel-Savannah Airport/Pooler, Georgia, in Pooler, Georgia. The hotel is owned by TGC Group, which also developed and manages the property, and The Richardson Design Partnership designed it. This is the first of two properties from the upper-midscale extended-stay hotel brand scheduled to open in Georgia this year, bringing the total in the state to three.

My Place Hotel-Savannah Airport/Pooler, Georgia, is minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and major highways, with easy access to attractions like the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, Tanger Outlets, and Tom Triplett Park. The hotel also offers proximity to Savannah’s historic district, local dining, and entertainment.

My Place Hotel-Savannah Airport/Pooler, Georgia, offers clean, comfortable rooms with the standard My Place amenities. These include a full kitchen, free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour My Store grab-and-go market, on-site laundry, and free parking. The hotel’s 64 guestrooms are pet-friendly.

“We are thrilled to bring My Place Hotels to Pooler, Georgia, a vibrant and growing community just minutes from Savannah,” said Nick Esterline, president and founder, TGC Group. “Our commitment to exceptional service and comfort is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re excited to provide travelers with the reliability and hospitality that define who we are.”

“TGC Group has been a tremendous partner to My Place Hotels over the years, and we are very pleased to be opening this new property with their team, reinforcing our strong relationship,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and CEO of My Place Hotels. “My Place Hotel-Savannah Airport/Pooler, Georgia, is positioned to thrive, and we look forward to witnessing its success in the strong Sunbelt market.”