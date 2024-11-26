WASHINGTON–American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President & CEO Rosanna Maietta released the following statement today in response to the death of Harris Rosen, founder and president of Rosen Hotels & Resorts:

“Harris Rosen was an inspirational figure and a shining example of the passion and drive that hoteliers need to succeed. His love for the industry made him the largest independent hotelier in Florida, but he showed us the true meaning of hospitality through his philanthropic work,” said AHLA President & CEO Rosanna Maietta. “His generous donation to the University of Central Florida built the Rosen College of Hospitality Management, which was just ranked best in the nation for the fifth consecutive year for its hospitality management and tourism program. Harris left an indelible mark on this industry and its people that will be felt for generations. We will miss him.”