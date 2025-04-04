NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced three hotel openings for its Everhome Suites brand in Huntsville, Alabama; Chandler, Arizona; and Temecula, California. Choice Hotels now has 10 Everhome Suites open nationwide, providing apartment-style accommodations. Everhome Suites is on track to have 25 hotels open by the end of the year, with 20 currently under construction. Overall, the Everhome Suites brand has over 65 hotels in the pipeline. Choice Hotels’ domestic extended-stay rooms grew by 10 percent year-over-year, and the Everhome brand continues to drive momentum for the company.

“The growth of Everhome Suites is a direct result of our strong collaboration with developers and owners to continuously value-engineer the brand so that it is well-positioned for growth within the new construction midscale extended stay segment,” said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, extended stay development, Choice Hotels. “For the combined economy and midscale extended stay segments, our brands, including Everhome Suites, represent about half of all hotels that opened in 2024 or are currently under construction.”

“Choice Hotels is experiencing significant expansion with Everhome Suites,” said Matt McElhare, vice president and lead for extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. “Our recent openings in top markets like Huntsville, Chandler, and Temecula reinforce our first mover advantage in the segment and the value of our proven extended stay support system to developers and operators. Everhome Suites provides long-staying guests with a fresh, modern, affordable product, and we look forward to introducing the brand in another 15 markets this year.”

Details of the three hotel openings include:

