ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors (Hunter) announced the closing of $31.47 million in financing for three hotel properties. Senior Vice President of Capital Markets Adeel Amin executed the transactions on behalf of the firm.

The financing includes the following:

Home2 Suites El Paso Airport, Texas – CMBS ($14.37 million)

Hampton Inn & Suites Houston Medical Center NRG Park, Texas – SBA 504 ($12.82 million)

Fairfield Inn Columbia Northwest/Harbison, South Carolina – SBA 7(a) ($4.28 million)

“The Home2 Suites property provides a notable data point for the non-recourse market,” said Amin. “The deal, characterized by a 12 percent debt yield, secured a ~68 percent loan-to-cost ratio with a 314-basis point spread over five-year Treasuries. This level of financing that’s inclusive of a PIP was corroborated by multiple CMBS lender offers, signaling robust market demand. The development indicates a loosening of non-recourse lending standards, with lenders displaying increased appetite for leverage while still offering competitive rates.”

Teague Hunter, president and CEO of the firm, acknowledged the increasing challenges in securing debt in the current climate. However, he emphasized the firm’s ability to deliver tailored financial solutions.

“Despite prevailing market headwinds, Adeel Amin and Charlie Ryan, senior vice presidents, are consistently providing innovative structures to meet client needs,” Hunter stated.